Nevada County to explore alternative housing options like RVs

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – In response to community requests, the County will explore allowing residents to live semi-permanently or permanently in recreational vehicles (RVs) or other alternative housing types on private property.

Staff plans to prepare a draft ordinance by June or July and conduct four public meetings to get feedback, with the goal of presenting the ordinance to the Board of Supervisors for consideration in the fall.

Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall encouraged the public to get involved in the discussion and provide comments. “We would really like a robust process,” she said.

During discussions leading up to the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the use of tiny homes on wheels as permanent residents earlier this year, many community members requested that the ordinance be expanded to allow all homes on wheels. They pointed out that many residents are already living illegally in RV and live in fear of being kicked out of their homes.

Currently, the County only permits people to live in RVs for seasonal use for up to 90 days, during construction of a single-family home with a building permit, for security guard housing on public sites with a use permit, for temporary urgent medical care or as employee housing for a six-month period.

Any updates to the rules would have to include consideration of septic capability, insurance, liability and neighbor concerns among other issues. “I think we are heading in a good direction, but there is a lot of work to be done around how it will fit in our community,” said Supervisor Sue Hoek.

Vice-Chair Lisa Swarthout commented on the current challenges of illegal RV parking in neighborhoods, adding, “One of the most important things that we need to dig deep on is the unintended consequences that could be overlooked like insurance.”

To learn more about the Alternative Housing Work Plan, please visit http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/alternativehousing .