Nevada County to host Measure V informational webinar for Truckee residents

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock will host an informational webinar for Truckee area residents who want to learn more about Measure V, a proposed ½-cent sales tax that is being put in front of voters this November.

Called the Wildfire Prevention Emergency Services and Disaster Readiness Measure, the webinar will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Bullock, along with the county’s Assistant CEO Caleb Dardick and Office of Emergency Services Analyst Alex Keeble-Toll, will give a brief informational presentation on the measure that will be followed by a question and answer session.

Those interested may register at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/MeasureVWebinar .