Nevada County to host Measure V informational webinar for Truckee residents
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock will host an informational webinar for Truckee area residents who want to learn more about Measure V, a proposed ½-cent sales tax that is being put in front of voters this November.
Called the Wildfire Prevention Emergency Services and Disaster Readiness Measure, the webinar will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Bullock, along with the county’s Assistant CEO Caleb Dardick and Office of Emergency Services Analyst Alex Keeble-Toll, will give a brief informational presentation on the measure that will be followed by a question and answer session.
Those interested may register at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/MeasureVWebinar.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.