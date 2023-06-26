Nevada County to release election documents following court ruling

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Thursday June 22, the Nevada County Superior Court issued a final ruling in Young v. Diaz, a public records act case concerning election records from the 2020 Presidential election. The Court ordered the Clerk-Recorder’s Office to provide Young with election records she had requested, including over 26,000 pages that will require significant redaction of sensitive information in order not to compromise election security and voter privacy.

Prior to the ruling, there was no court precedent concerning the records at issue, nor were there laws that provided clear direction. Following Young’s original requests in 2021 and 2022, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office consulted with the Secretary of State, California’s top election official.

All elections officials, including those in Nevada County, are obliged to follow the Secretary of State’s direction. Here, the Secretary of State informed the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, in writing, that providing some of the records at issue “could potentially present a security risk and should not be made public.”

The Secretary of State also filed a declaration with the Court reiterating its position that “these records must remain sealed and protected from disclosure.” The Clerk-Recorder’s Office, in consultation with County Counsel, followed the Secretary of State’s advice.

Contrary to that advice, the Superior Court has now concluded that the Clerk-Recorder’s Office can provide two of the requested records without violating the law or compromising election security.

Natalie Adona, the County Clerk-Recorder, does not intend to appeal the Court’s decision.

“If a record in the Clerk-Recorder’s Office can be lawfully provided to the public, it will be made available. The Clerk-Recorder’s Office is grateful for the clarity provided by the Court and will comply with its ruling,” said Adona.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democratic republic. Transparency and education are the best tools to combat election misinformation and disinformation. If any member of the public has questions about the electoral process, or would like to be involved in upcoming elections, I encourage them to reach out to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office. I will continue to do everything I can to keep elections safe, secure, transparent, and free of misinformation in Nevada County,” continued Adona.

Source: Nevada County