Nevada County to seek public input on possible Home Kitchen Ordinance

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – The Board of Supervisors is considering adopting an ordinance that would allow residents to operate restaurants or sell meals out of their homes.

Called “microenterprise home kitchens,” the small businesses would have to prepare and serve meals the same day and could serve up to 90 meals per week. They would not be subject to unannounced health inspections like traditional restaurants; all inspections would be by appointment, and they would not be required to remodel their home kitchen to commercial kitchen standards/requirements. The County does not currently allow these businesses.

On Tuesday May 14, the Board accepted a $50,098.51 state grant to solicit public feedback about the proposed ordinance. The Environmental Health Department is planning to hold meetings with restaurant owners and other interested residents, as well as conduct a survey on whether the public wants to allow microenterprise home kitchens. Interested residents can sign up to be notified of meeting or survey opportunities at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/homekitchens .

The pros of allowing microenterprise home kitchens are that individuals could start their own businesses with little to no overhead expenditures and potentially make up to $100,000 a year.

Currently, there are approximately 50 such businesses operating illegally in the County, and this could provide a way for them to become legal. The cons are the possibility of an increase in foodborne illnesses if foods are not prepared correctly.

Since the state opened the door in 2019 for local jurisdictions to allow such businesses, nine local government entities have adopted ordinances allowing them, including Berkeley, Alameda and San Mateo.

Supervisors will consider public feedback before making a decision sometime in 2025 about whether to go forward with an ordinance