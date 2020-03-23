Nevada County to send requirements of California’s ‘Stay at Home’ order via CodeRED alert Tuesday

FROM A RELEASE:

A CodeRED Alert will go to all Nevada County residents on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th, to inform everyone about the requirements of California’s Stay at Home Order. Those subscribed to CodeRED will receive notifications staggered throughout the morning.

The CodeRED Stay at Home Order Alert will go out to all Nevada County CodeRED subscribers, as well as to all those who are located in Nevada County at this time through Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA). WEA is a public safety system that allows customers who own compatible mobile devices to receive geographically targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to safety in their area. There will also be an Emergency Alerting System (EAS) message going out over the radio in English and Spanish, and scrolling text on local channels with our EAS message.

The alert will read:

Questions about coronavirus? Visit Covid19.ca.gov or call 211 (833-DIAL-211).

The State has ordered all individuals to stay home except for essential needs to slow the spread of coronavirus. Essential government functions will remain open. The order is in place until further notice. More information can be found at covid19.ca.gov, mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus, or by calling 211 (833-DIAL-211).

WHY SHELTER AT HOME

In order to preserve the public health and safety, and to ensure the healthcare delivery system is capable of serving all, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order to stay at home.

This is a critical intervention to reduce harm from the spread of the coronavirus in our community. The health officers across northern California jurisdictions are responding to quickly mounting cases and serious illnesses across the region.

Our county borders are porous, and we have quite a bit of traffic and movement across our borders into Placer, Sacramento, Yuba, Sutter and Washoe Counties, and there is increased evidence of community transmission across the state. It appears that community transmission is occurring and we are taking necessary precautions to protect our most vulnerable residents and to preserve our local health care system.

Now is the time to do everything we can to prevent the situation from getting much worse in a matter of days or weeks. Every hour counts. We need and appreciate the cooperation of everyone who lives and works in Nevada County to act immediately.

While this news may feel alarming, it is a necessary step to prevent a worsening situation. The patterns of the virus around the world, and in our own state, tell us that moving right now to maximize social distancing and restrict people gathering is the best way to fight the virus and save lives.

This is a mandatory order that is enforceable, though we hope it will be adopted voluntarily through information and education. If everyone works together, we should be able to quickly adjust to the new rules.

We know that there will be a lot of questions and concerns at the beginning of this new regimen. This is a major change being taken to protect public health. Please be patient and kind to one another. Together, we will get through this, and our community’s health will be protected.

To learn more about this Executive Order and statewide COVID-19 updates, visit covid19.ca.gov. Stay up to date on Nevada County services, resources and Frequently Asked Questions as they related to this order at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus, or call 211 (833-DIAL-211). Stay informed by connecting with Nevada County on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and NextDoor.”

Source: Office of Emergency Services