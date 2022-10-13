Nevada County Treasurer catches, admits check processing error

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Residents who made a payment by check for property taxes, county services or services provided by any school or special district in Nevada County between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6, should be on alert for a possible duplicate charge to their bank account.

Due to an electronic processing error that occurred on Oct. 11, a total of 3,000 checks were duplicated, although it appears that a limited number of checks were processed twice. Once the Treasurer’s Office became aware of the error, staff immediately stopped the process to prevent additional duplicate charges.

“We know that a duplicate charge creates significant impacts. We’re truly sorry that this issue has occurred but will be available to assist with any issues that come about because of this processing error,” said Nevada County’s Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon. “Although most banks have stop gaps for check processing errors, not all do, which is why we are urging those who recently made payments by check to review their bank statements and contact their bank immediately if they notice a duplicate charge.”

Steps to take for those impacted:

Review bank statements to identify a duplicate charge. If you are a Bank of the West customer, you will receive a credit back into your account for thisduplicated charge no later than 10/14/22. If you notice a duplicate charge and are not a Bank of the West customer, please contact yourfinancial institution and notify them of the check processing error. You will need to file a claimwith your bank, which will work directly with Bank of the West to process the credit. Should your banking institution need further information about the duplicate charge or fees, please have them reach out to the Nevada County Treasurer’s office at 530-265-1285 or email at ttc@nevadacountyca.gov.

The Treasurer’s Office has been working diligently with its primary banking institution to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and has sent notices and credits to all banks affected. However, some banks have unique processes regarding duplicate payments and may not apply credits automatically.

To avoid further complications, the Treasurer’s Office urges everyone seeing these duplicate charges to inquire directly with their banking institution so that the credit may be applied as quickly as possible.