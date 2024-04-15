Nevada County, Truckee, Friends of the Truckee Library select architect for new Truckee Library

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County, the Town of Truckee, and Friends of the Truckee Library took another step forward toward building a new 20-000-square-foot Truckee Library facility at Truckee Regional Park. The three partners selected Jordan Knighton Architects, Inc. for design services.

Board of Supervisors Chair Hardy Bullock points to the Joint Powers Authority and Memorandum of Understanding agreements established in January that have helped move the project forward.

“It’s exciting to achieve this big milestone so soon after we formalized our partnership earlier this year,” said Bullock. “I’m thankful to our partners and all the people committed to this vision who have been working for years to get us to this point.”

The current library was built in 1975 when the community had a population of 2,000 (the service area of the library is now approximately 20,000). Planning for a new Truckee Library facility has been included in Nevada County’s Capital Facilities Master Plan for over 10 years.

Each of the three partners committed $500,000 through a cost-sharing agreement for pre- development costs. The current design and engineering phase occur over the next year.

Truckee Mayor Dave Polivy said, “The selection of the architect for the Truckee Library is a crucial step in bringing the plans for this new facility to life and designing a space for our community to connect, create, and learn.”

Joan Jones, Former Truckee Mayor, FOTL Board Member and member of the Truckee Library Design Group, added, “The building of this centerpiece in our community comes around only once in a generation. We’re thrilled to have JKAE and Group4 as our selected design team.”

The library is expected to cost up to $30 million, with construction planned to start by 2027. Advocacy efforts by the Friends of the Truckee Library have included community fundraising to help build the new library that will serve as a community center for creativity, collaboration, and connection.

For details on the project, visit http://www.truckeefol.org .