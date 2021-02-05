Nevada County vaccine rollout to residents 75+ ’will take time’

According to Nevada County Public Health, the county has received just over 8,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, and expects to receive 1,775 more this week.

Last week, the county announced that vaccine access would begin for residents 75 and older, a process they said “will take time” as supply of the vaccine remains extremely limited. Officials estimate around 13,000 Nevada County residents are in this age range.

As of Tuesday, the county website asks that people do not call providers, and instead use appointment scheduling sites listed by those who offer them.

According to Public Health’s website, current vaccine providers include that department, local hospitals, Dokimos Pharmacy, and a growing list of local clinics.

Public Health, Chapa-De Indian Health, Western Sierra Medical Clinic, and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are listed as vaccinating on a basis of reaching out directly to their eligible patients as they continue to receive doses.

At Tahoe Forest Hospital System, all vaccine clinics are full as of Tuesday, so it will not be accepting appointment registrations until they receive more vaccine doses.

Dokimos Pharmacy, currently listed as vaccinating health care personnel in Phase 1A in coordination with Public Health, has set up an appointment scheduling page and wait list which can be accessed through http://www.dokimospharmacy.com.

In order to stay informed, Nevada County residents can text VACCINEINFO to 898211 for Public Health text updates, or call 211 with questions about where they fall within the vaccine prioritization tiers.

According to Connecting Point Executive Director Ann Guerra, calls to their 24/7 informational line — which can be reached by dialing 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 — have “definitely come down,” after peaking in mid-January at around 600 calls per day.

The call center was so overwhelmed at that time, said Guerra, that county staff stepped in as call operators to help manage the volume. As of last weekend, however, they determined they would be able to continue providing informational services without that additional county support.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.