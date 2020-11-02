Nevada County vote centers now open

More than half of Nevada County registered voters have returned their ballots as of Thursday, with only days left before election day.

For the 45% of registered county voters who haven’t, seven vote centers throughout the county will open today.

More than 64% percent of the county’s registered Democrats ­— over 18,500­ — have already voted. Over 51% of the county’s registered Republicans ­— more than 12,500 — have voted.

Nevada County has more than 15,000 voters registered as no party preference or decline to state, more than 7,000 of which have already cast their votes.

If people have not already registered to vote, they can still register as conditional voters at http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections.

Voters can track their ballots through the state’s Where’s My Ballot initiative, which gives voters updates via email, text, or call about the status of their ballot during each step of the process.

If people did not receive a ballot or need a new one, they can request a replacement ballot to pick up in person at the Eric Rood Administrative Center during early voting, or at a vote center starting today by visiting http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3074/Will-Call-Replacement-Ballots.

People can also request a replacement be mailed to them by calling 530-265-1298.

If people are informed by the Elections Office of a discrepancy in their ballot signature, they can use forms at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3124/Missing-and-Mismatched-Signatures to cure the mistake up to two days before the election is certified. People can also update their signatures at that site.

Voter guide information is mailed along with ballots, but can also be downloaded on the county elections office website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/elections.

People can sign up to be poll workers on the California Secretary of State website, or by calling the elections office at 530-265-1298.

VOTE CENTERS

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today to Nov. 2; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3

• Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gymnasium: 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Truckee Public Works Bay: 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

• Nevada County Fairgrounds Main Event Hall: 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

• Sierra College Gymnasium: 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

• Bear River High School Gymnasium: 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

• Gold Miners Inn ballroom: 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

• Eric Rood Administrative Center, Providence Mine Conference Room: 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

DROP BOXES

• 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Grocery Outlet, 11213 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Open 24 hours: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee

• 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee

Starting Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tahoe Truckee Unified School Gym, 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

• Truckee Public Works Bay, 10969 Stevens Lane, Truckee

All drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. Nov. 3, election day.

John Orona is a Staff Writer for The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. He can be reached by email at jorona@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4229.