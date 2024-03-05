Nevada County voter check-in systems briefly down Election Day morning; Voting resumes as normal
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Voter check-in systems across Nevada County were briefly down this morning due to a technical issue.
Voters who came in between 7-7:30 a.m. were given provisional ballots during that time to ensure the right to vote could continue.
The problem, which originated from the system vendor and affected multiple counties, was resolved at 7:30 a.m., and voting has resumed as normal.
Nine Vote Centers are open in Nevada County until 8 p.m. today. For details, see: March 5, 2024 Vote Center and Drop Box Locations | Nevada County, CA (nevadacountyca.gov)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.