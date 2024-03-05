Nevada County voter check-in systems briefly down Election Day morning; Voting resumes as normal

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Voter check-in systems across Nevada County were briefly down this morning due to a technical issue.

Voters who came in between 7-7:30 a.m. were given provisional ballots during that time to ensure the right to vote could continue.

The problem, which originated from the system vendor and affected multiple counties, was resolved at 7:30 a.m., and voting has resumed as normal.

Nine Vote Centers are open in Nevada County until 8 p.m. today. For details, see: March 5, 2024 Vote Center and Drop Box Locations | Nevada County, CA (nevadacountyca.gov )