Nevada County welcomes Kathy Cahill as Public Health Director

Kathy Cahill



TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County welcomed Kathy Cahill as Public Health Director starting July 10. Cahill will lead Nevada County’s Public Health Department, working alongside Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke and overseeing a team of 43 staff.

Nevada County Public Health is a small but mighty department and is among the smallest communities in California to be nationally accredited (the mark of excellence in Public Health). Public Health serves as a connector and convener, working with emergency services agencies to prepare for and respond to disasters, working with the local healthcare sector and community-based organizations to promote community health, and much more.

“Kathy is a seasoned Public Health professional with experience at the local, state, national and international levels,” said Health and Human Services Agency Director Ryan Gruver. “Her recent work at the CDC Foundation involved hiring and deploying over 3,000 public health workers who were deployed across the nation to help states and localities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada County received one of these teams, which was instrumental in supporting the schools, skilled nursing facilities and others during outbreaks.”

Cahill has worked with local and state health departments, philanthropic organizations, private sector and national/international organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and most recently at the CDC Foundation to develop and manage a variety of successful public health programs. She has developed private-public partnerships at the state and national levels to improve health outcomes in HIV, emergency preparedness, COVID-19 response, chronic diseases and other preventative health services.

“I love Nevada County’s diverse geography, small town community and friendly people,” said Cahill about stepping into the role of Public Health Director. “I feel privileged to get to work with an experienced team of public health professionals to support the community’s health.”