Nevada County will enter red tier Wednesday

Nevada County will move into the red tier today, after meeting state case and positivity requirements for the second consecutive week Tuesday.

This means some businesses will be able to further reopen today.

According to the state data covering the week of March 7 to 13, the county’s case rate fell to 8 new cases per day from 9.3, and its positivity rate dropped to 3.7% from 4.4% the previous week.

To remain in the red tier, the county’s case rate must be below 10 cases per day and under 8% positivity rate.

“It’s a step forward for us and I think that’s really important,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Miller said. “It just shows we’re paying more attention and we’re just trying to catch up to the state and those counties that are already open in front of us.”

Miller also cautioned that the county could slide back into the purple tier once again.

“I’m not jumping up and down because we were in the red once before they got knocked back down to the purple,” he said. “So (when) we’re clear all the way I’ll feel a whole lot more comfortable.”

Moving into the red tier means:

Retail and shopping centers can increase their indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.

Movie theaters and restaurants can operate indoors at 25% or 100 people max capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen indoors at 10% capacity.

Bars where no food is sold will remain closed until the yellow tier.

Starting April 1, live outdoor events without audiences will be allowed at 20% capacity with advanced reservations and weekly worker testing.

