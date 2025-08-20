Nevada County Youth Commissioners sworn in
NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Eighteen high school students were sworn in as members of the 2025-2026 Nevada County Youth Commission Monday August, 11.
They live in all five districts represented by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and attend Nevada Union, Bear River, Ghidotti and Truckee high schools. Members had to apply to get their place on the commission and will spend the year advocating for the interests of youth.
County Executive Officer Alison Lehman thanked the youth for their willingness to serve their community. “You are an informed, engaged citizen who is really important to our democracy,”
she said.
Returning Youth Commission members are:
Grant Lacosse (District 2)
Graham Gardemeyer (District 3)
Maura Griffin (District 3)
Estefania Gaitan Meza (District 5)
Randy Garcia (District 5)
New members are:
Danielle Manifor (District 1)
Lillian Boey (District 1)
Baelen Carson (District 2)
Hunter Martin (District 2)
Audrey Hayes (District 2)
Ella Lee (District 4)
Elle Piland (District 3)
Jacklynn Anderson (District 3)
Luca Ricciardi (District 4)
Nicole Drummond (District 4)
Rylee Rist (District 4)
Rachelle Zarate (District 5)
Iratze Aguilar Solorio (District 5)
Learn more at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/YouthCommission or email Jeff Dellis at Jeff.Dellis@NevadaCountyCa.gov.
