Nevada County’s case rate higher than state’s

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 8,554 by Thursday morning. There are 156 new cases since Oct. 1, indicating a 2% increase over last week.

Of the 8,554 total cases, 7,769 have been released from isolation and 686 remain active. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, 24 people have died — four this week — bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 99.

According to county Public Health Director Jill Blake, the county’s seven-day average in cases per 100,000 residents is 18.8 . It had a test positivity rate of 5.4% as of Wednesday.

To compare, as of Wednesday, the statewide daily case rate per 100K residents was 13.5, and its positivity rate was 2.5%.

A seven-day average of 10 or more cases per 100,000 would have put the county in the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, if it were still in place.





Although the rate of spread has slowed considerably from that of mid-August, its still elevated compared to data collected this time last year, when the county remained in the single-digit range until early November and again dropped from early May to early July.

Nevada County administered 2,291 vaccines over the last week — over double the amount issued the week before — bringing the total number of doses delivered to 117,127. Over the course of last week, 604 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people up to 55,307.

County orders require everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors in public settings and businesses.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 462 new cases, a 1% rise in cases from the prior week.

There were 10 recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 384.

Placer County has distributed 480,140 vaccines since their introduction. There were 2,525 people who became fully vaccinated over the week, which was more than the prior week, bringing the number of fully vaccinated up to 229,837 people.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov .

PFIZER BOOSTER DOSES

According to a county news release, California is now cleared to offer a booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The supplemental dose is intended first for those aged 65 and older, long-term care residents, and people aged 50 to 64 with either underlying medical conditions or increased risk of social inequities — “including communities of color,” the release states.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun