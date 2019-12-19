Nevada Highway Patrol to increase DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are asking motorists to make sure holiday plans include alternatives to driving under the influence, because the department will be out in full force starting this week.

From Friday, Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2020, NHP will dedicate additional troopers to specifically look for drivers under the influence, according to a press release.

As part of efforts to increase traffic safety and reduce driving under the influence during the holidays, law enforcement is participating in a statewide Joining Forces campaign to heighten enforcement of DUI violations and increase awareness of the dangers of DUI.

Funding for the program was made possible by a Joining Forces grant that was received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

This Joining Forces campaign reflects the unwavering mission of NHP and its dedication to keeping the public safe by finding, investigation, and apprehending motorists driving while impaired.

“Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have arrangements in place to avoid any chance of making a poor decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy,” said the NHP in the release.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.