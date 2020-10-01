Nevada, Placer counties see slight uptick in COVID-19 cases
Special to the Sierra Sun
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County increased by 0.03% since last Thursday, Sept. 24, and with 15 new cases, totalled 543 as of noon Thursday.
Of those, 503 have been released from isolation and 33 cases remain active. There have been seven deaths in Nevada County, one of which took place last week.
According to Nevada County’s coronavirus dashboard, 206 cases are in the eastern county area of Truckee and 337 in western Nevada County.
Last week, Nevada County loosened certain business restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 — including increasing in-door dining capacity to 50%.
Placer County reported 3,604 cases — a rise of 81 people, up 0.02%, from last week. There have been 48 deaths total, four of them this week. There have been 3,323 recorded recoveries.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User