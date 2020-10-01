Nevada, Placer counties see slight uptick in COVID-19 cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County increased by 0.03% since last Thursday, Sept. 24, and with 15 new cases, totalled 543 as of noon Thursday.

Of those, 503 have been released from isolation and 33 cases remain active. There have been seven deaths in Nevada County, one of which took place last week.

According to Nevada County’s coronavirus dashboard, 206 cases are in the eastern county area of Truckee and 337 in western Nevada County.

Last week, Nevada County loosened certain business restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 — including increasing in-door dining capacity to 50%.

Placer County reported 3,604 cases — a rise of 81 people, up 0.02%, from last week. There have been 48 deaths total, four of them this week. There have been 3,323 recorded recoveries.

