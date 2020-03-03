Nevada snowpack survey shows decreasing numbers despite recent storm

NRCS Hydrologist Jeff Anderson measures the snowpack at the Mt. Rose SNOTEL site.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Natural Resource Conservation Service conducted their third manual snow survey of the season this week and, despite Sunday’s snow, the outlook still looks grim.

The March 1 storm brought 15 inches of snowfall at the Mt. Rose SNOTEL site but it only contained .6 inches of water.

“4% density powder is good for skiing but not the best for improving the water supply,” a press release from NRCS said.

Measurements on March 2 showed 63 inches of snow depth and snow water content at 19.3 inches which is 59% of median for the time of year.

The comparison of Feb. 2019 to Feb. 2020 is quite the contrast. This February had one day of snowfall compared to 24 last year. That one day increased snow water by .1 inches compared to 28 inches of snow water increase in 2019.

From Jan. 1 to March 1, there was only 2.7 inches of snow water added, the second lowest January to February snowpack gain on record only to 2013.

To get to 100% water content by April, we need to add nine inches.

Not all is lost though, there are several days of rain and snow predicted for the upcoming week and month.

