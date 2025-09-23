Nevada Supervisors appoint Armando Salud-Ambriz as new Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Armando Salud-Ambriz, former deputy of elections for Yolo County, was appointed Nevada County’s new clerk-recorder/registrar of voters today. He will start his new position Oct. 13 under the condition that he moves to and registers to vote in Nevada County by that time.

The Board of Supervisors selected him following public interviews. He was one of two finalists interviewed after a nationwide search led by independent recruiting firm WBCP.

“It’s an honor to be the next clerk-recorder/registrar of voters,” Salud-Ambriz said. “I look forward to bringing my wealth of experience and knowledge to serve the community here.”

Salud-Ambriz served in Yolo County’s Elections Office from 2017-July 2025. He was deputy of elections since 2021 and election manager from 2017-2021. Since July, he has worked as Yolo Food Bank’s director of external relations.

He is president of the Yolo County Board of Education, founding board member of the Association of Latino Professionals for America- Sacramento chapter, the social networking chair of the Creciente Latinx Leadership program, and a program liaison for the National Association of Election Officials. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento and a master of public administration degree from University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law.

He also has a certification as an elections/registration administrator from the National Association of Election Officials, considered the premier national professional certification for election administrators.

As a Mexican immigrant turned citizen leading elections, he has a passion to ensure that all elections are run without barriers. “My accomplishments are beyond my ancestors’ wildest dreams,” said Salud-Ambriz. “I’m humbled to get this opportunity to serve the public in Nevada County.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall said: “In this time when elections need to be transparent and accountable, we needed someone with strong leadership and experience in the field. Armando fits that bill and I know we are in good hands.”

The clerk-recorder/registrar of voters is responsible for maintaining records on marriages, births, deaths, fictious business names, property transactions and voter registration, as well as administering elections.

The position became vacant when Natalie Adona stepped down in June to lead the Marin County Elections Department, with about a year-and-a-half left on her term. Since then, Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Corey O’Hayre has served as Acting Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. The new clerk-recorder/registrar of voters chosen by the Board of Supervisors will serve until Jan. 4, 2027.

The position will appear on the ballot during the June 2, 2026 primary election, and the candidate elected will begin serving a new four-year term starting in January 2027.