Nevada Supervisors to conduct public candidate interviews for Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – The Board of Supervisors will hold public interviews with two finalists for the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters position at a special Board meeting Monday, Sept. 22.

Candidates Tina Belding and Armando Salud-Ambriz, who both have years of experience administering California elections, will be interviewed at 1 p.m. in the Board Chambers, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Nevada County’s YouTube site.

The Board is expected to deliberate and make an appointment immediately following the interviews.

The two finalists were chosen following a nationwide search led by independent recruiting firm, WBCP. They rose to the top after an initial round of interviews conducted by a panel of subject matter experts and Supervisors Sue Hoek and Hardy Bullock, the ad-hoc committee members coordinating the process.

“We’re very pleased with the caliber of both finalists,” said Hoek. “Their professionalism, experience and dedication to fair and transparent elections were clear throughout the interview process.”

The clerk-recorder/registrar of voters is responsible for maintaining records on marriages, births, deaths, fictious business names, property transactions and voter registration, as well as administering elections.

The position became vacant when Natalie Adona stepped down in June to lead the Marin County Elections Department, with about a year-and-a-half left on her term. Since then, Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Corey O’Hayre has served as Acting Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters.

The new clerk-recorder/registrar of voters chosen by the Board of Supervisors will serve until Jan. 4, 2027. The position will appear on the ballot during the June 2, 2026 primary election, and the candidate elected will begin serving a new four-year term starting in January 2027.

Resumes for both candidates are available in the meeting agenda materials at http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/boardmeetings