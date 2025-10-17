Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

AUBURN, Calif. – Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties Burn Permit Suspension lifted effective Friday, October 17, 2025, at 8 a.m. CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.

Residents wishing to burn MUST verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting:

Nevada & Sierra Counties – Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Northern Sierra’s burn day website: https://www.myairdistrict.com/burn-day-status/ (530) 274-7928

(530) 274-7928 Placer County – Placer County Air Pollution Control District Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876). Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday

CAL FIRE burn permits will be required until cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the chance of winter weather diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and always maintain control of the fire. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Pile Burning Requirements

Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, milled lumber or other debris is not allowed.

Do NOT burn on windy days.

Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to pile as it burns down.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to always be in attendance of the fire.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, Federal and Local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands. For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at http://www.fire.ca.gov .