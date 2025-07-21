New $38 million Truckee Library to double as emergency resource center

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Friends of the Truckee Library plan to build a new $38 million library that will double as an emergency resource center, with construction expected to begin in 2027 at Truckee Regional Park.

Conceptual design of the new library’s front entrance Provided / Friends of the Truckee Library

In 2018, the Friends of the Truckee Library identified that the existing library could no longer meet the needs of the growing population. According to the library;

With a maximum capacity of just 54, Truckee’s library struggles to serve more than 15,000 cardholders.

Originally built to serve 2,000 residents, the library now supports a community of more than 20,000.

The facility no longer has storage space to accommodate a larger book collection.

April Cole, project manager, said the new library aims to answer one key question; “How can this facility fill gaps in our local infrastructure?”

Beyond expanding space and services, one of the most critical gaps the new library will fill is the lack of a public facility that is both ADA accessible and equipped with permanent backup power — a crucial resource during wildfire-related outages and other emergencies.

During periods of high wildfire danger, NV Energy — the primary transmission supplier for Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) — may proactively de-energize transmission lines feeding the TDPUD system to reduce the risk of electric equipment sparking or worsening a wildfire.

Cole emphasized the importance of building infrastructure that supports the community during extended outages, particularly as wildfire seasons grow more severe.

“This library is more than just books, this library is going to serve as our emergency resource center,” Cole said.

Labeled floor plan of the new library. Provided / Friends of the Truckee Library

The Need for Quiet and Connected Spaces

Cole was inspired to join the project after seeing the urgent need for quiet, connected spaces in the community — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, she witnessed how high poverty rates limited many students’ ability to access quiet areas with reliable internet at home.

Without these basic resources, she said students struggled to learn effectively, which not only disrupted their education but also hindered their ability to find jobs or participate in virtual interviews.

In 2020, data from the Truckee Unified School District showed that 43% of children under age 18 lived in poverty, based on qualification for free and reduced-price meals.

Percent of TTUSD students living in poverty as indicated by percent of students qualifying for free/reduced priced meals in 2020. Provided / Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

“Space and internet is access, it is opportunity, it is an equalizer in our community, and a library serves that,” Cole said. “Our current library is too small.”

Cole believes the library expansion will help bridge that gap by providing students and underserved residents with reliable internet and dedicated study space.

What Needs to Happen?

In 2020, the library launched the Luminaries campaign to raise seed funding for architectural, site, environmental and development work. The campaign raised $500,000 from 386 individuals and businesses.

Nevada County and the Town of Truckee agreed to match those funds, bringing the total to $1.5 million. This funding allowed the library to start critical work needed before construction can begin.

The library is now focused on securing the remaining construction funding and finalizing the project design, with total costs estimated between $30 million and $38 million. Funding will come from three main sources:

Private philanthropy: Friends of the Truckee Library are working with private donors to raise $10 million. Since March 2025, the group has raised $3 million from anonymous contributors. Bond measure: A bond measure expected to generate between $16 million and $19 million will appear on the ballot in November 2025. Foundations and grants

“People who choose to support the library are choosing to support our community’s resilience,” Cole said.