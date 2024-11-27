New and Used Tahoe Sports changes hands 

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Ownership of longtime Tahoe City business, New and Used Tahoe Sports (N.U.T.S.), has changed, but the consignment shop that splits the profits with its consignors remains the same.

Enter Jaclyn Godek and her partner Nicolas Lama who bought N.U.T.S. in September from Tyler Lane.

“Finding deals on gear and clothing has always been part of my life since I was a teenager,” said Godek. “I have successfully run an online eBay store since 2013, primarily buying and reselling shoes, with 100% positive feedback. Always having that passion for buying second hand, naturally, I stumbled across this locally loved business many years ago.”

Over the years, Godek was an excellent consignor at N.U.T.S. and became friends with Lane.

“When Tyler decided this past Fall he was ready to sell the business, I was ecstatic to be offered the business opportunity,” Godek said. “My partner Nicolas and I are always discussing different business ideas, and when this opportunity came to fruition, we jumped with joy!”

N.U.T.S. stocks new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, clothing, and accessories so these items can get another life, and have one more stop before items go to the landfill.

“This business is a necessary business for our community, with only one consignment shop in Truckee, and one in Incline Village,” Godek said. “We love the business model that has been implemented for many years of splitting profit 50/50 with our consignors. It’s truly a win/win for everyone!”

N.U.T.S. has hundreds of consignors who have dropped off thousands of items including skis, snowboards, poles, ski boots, snowboard boots, winter boots, ice skates, cross-country boots, onesies, jackets, pants, beanies, vests, wool socks, base layer sets, backpacks, snowshoes, and vintage furs.

Currently, some of the name brands are Lange, Atomic, Rossignol, Blizzard, K2, Burton, Salomon, DAHU, Arc’teryx, Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, Picture Organic, Spyder, Eddie Bauer, Smartwool, Sorel, Hot Chilly’s, and Boulder Gear.

“We are dedicated to providing great prices on new and used winter gear, clothing, and accessories for the whole family!” according to its website. “New to the mountain? We are here to help! Getting gnar? We have you covered in brand name, quality gear!”

When consignors arrive at N.U.T.S. with their sporting goods, they fill out a one-page contract while a staff member inspects the items and decides what to take.

The items are displayed in N.U.T.S. for 60 days. If the sporting goods don’t sell in that timeframe, the consignor picks up their things.

If the item(s) sell, N.U.T.S. splits the payment 50/50 with the consignor. Consignors can be paid by direct deposit, Venmo or check.

“If they cannot pick it up, we will mail them a check,” Godek said.

N.U.T.S. accepts gear until the store is full.

N.U.T.S. is open every day from Nov. 1 through April 30 including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Store hours are Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

N.U.T.S. is in the Cobblestone Village in Tahoe City at 475 N. Lake Blvd., Suite 105.

For updates on N.U.T.S.’s extended hours during the busy season, check out its website, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

New and Used Tahoe Sports has thousands of items including skis, snowboards, poles, and boots. Provided