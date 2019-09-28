New augmented reality app debuts at Spartan World Championships

While thousands of athletes grind their way up trails and over obstacles this weekend in the Spartan World Championship at Squaw Valley, many others will be using their smartphones to take part in a different form of competition — a virtual scavenger hunt around the village and surrounding areas.

A new augmented reality mobile app, Spartan Search, is live for the weekend, allowing users at this year’s Spartan World Championships to use their mobile devices to search for memorabilia and win prizes.

The app was commissioned by FITAID, which is the LIFEAID Beverage Co. brand’s workout recovery drink.

“We wanted to do something with Spartan that was going to elevate the fan experience, to do something different that’s going to get everyone feeling that awesome, amazing Spartan spirit,” said Cari McHugh, public relations manager for LIFEAID.

The app, which is similar to Pokemon GO, shows locations where virtual objects and obstacles are temporarily hidden. Users collect the objects with their smartphones and can win prizes ranging from a can of FITAID up to a $2,500 gift card.

“This is the first time that (augmented reality) engagement marketing goes beyond novelty ‘scan and see’ interactivity, by linking branded 3D objects to real-world products and goods,” said Robert Rice, CEO of Transmira, which developed the app. “Our patent-pending technology for the Omniscape platform makes it easy for brands to multiply reach, revenue and retention like never before, placing collectible virtual goods anywhere in the world.”

The app is free to download on iOS and Android, and will be live until 2 p.m. on Sunday.