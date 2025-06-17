New boat tour launches into Tahoe’s past

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – The Tahoe Star, a commanding 54-foot yacht, has recently launched exclusive tours to the historic Thunderbird Lodge located on Lake Tahoe’s east shore.

It’s the only tour that allows guests to access Thunderbird Lodge by water where they can learn about the stories, myths and legends behind the builder of the illustrious lodge, George Whittell, Jr., his lion and the grassroots effort to save the iconic piece of Tahoe’s past.

Pulling up to the Thunderbird Lodge in the Tahoe Star on Tuesday, June 3. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Tahoe Star itself is connected to the lodge’s rich boat history, which includes the one-of-a-kind namesake Thunderbird boat.

“It’s nice to have these two boats nose-to-nose again, bow-to-bow as we should say. You’re looking at some living history right here,” Bill Watson said in the Thunderbird boat house at the tour’s launch on June 3—the Thunderbird in the boathouse and the Tahoe Star docked in front of it. Watson is the chief executive and curator for the Thunderbird Lodge and provided the tour that day.

The Thunderbird in the lodge’s boat house on Tuesday, June 3. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Both the Tahoe Star and Thunderbird were vessels of casino mogul Bill Harrah at one point. Harrah initially used the Thunderbird, which he bought from Whittell, to entertain celebrity icons and high rollers.

In the mid-seventies, Harrah replaced the Thunderbird with his custom-built Tahoe Star, designed for both speed and luxury. The speed comes from a hull modeled after a World War II PT boat and the luxury comes from essentially placing a yacht on top of it.

The Tahoe Star was designed for both speed and luxury. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Captain Stephen “Stevo” Henderson says all boats have a personality and the Tahoe Star has a very good one. “She has one of somebody who gets the job done.”

After Harrah’s death in 1978, the Tahoe Star remained the property of Harrah’s Tahoe Hotel and Casino until 2021. During that time, it toured its fair share of celebrities around Tahoe. Frank Sinatra, Robin Williams, the Beach Boys, David Letterman, Willie Nelson, Rich Little, Merle Haggard, Jay Leno, and Glen Campbell are just a few names from a long list.

In 2021, after over 40 years on Tahoe, the Tahoe Star came under the ownership of Zach Shearer and his partners. The boat was in rough shape and in need of repair. After nearly $2 million worth of repairs, and almost two years in the shop, the Tahoe Star took on a new life and eventually returned to Tahoe’s waters in May 2023. In its new era, it has hosted Leon Bridges, Lisa Vanderpump and other celebrities.

The Tahoe Star returned to Tahoe’s waters in 2023 after significant repairs and improvements. Provided

The Tahoe Star is primarily used for private charters. The newly added Thunderbird tour offers a way for the general public to experience Tahoe history, from the moment guests climb aboard.

“It’s special. It definitely is,” Shearer told the Tribune who also captains the vessel. “I’m just really excited to be a part of it and keep it going.”

Public tours to the Thunderbird Lodge by way of the Tahoe Star occur on select days throughout the summer, including Saturdays. The tour embarks from the Tahoe Keys Marina for a roughly one-hour cruise to the Thunderbird Lodge. The entire tour, including lunch at Thunderbird Lodge, takes around four hours. Visit tahoestar.com for more information.

Future plans for the Tahoe Star include enclosing the top so it can run through the winter.