New book features top hikes in Desolation Wilderness

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A newly updated book recently released features hikes, lakes, wildlife and history in one of Lake Tahoe’s most popular areas, the Desolation Wilderness.

The book, “Desolation Wilderness and the South Lake Tahoe Basin,” is written by hiking expert Jeffrey Schaffer who has authored 12 guidebooks and has mapped about 4,000 miles of trail, according to a news release.

Schaffer’s comprehensive guide provides information on hiking, camping, wildlife, and natural history. It covers all of Desolation Wilderness, as well as Emerald Bay, the South Fork American River, and the Upper Truckee River.

The guidebook was written in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and includes everything needed to plan trips and find your way in the Desolation Wilderness.

There are 32 hikes described with details on terrain, lakes, animals and vegetation. Also included is a map of the region that is divided into seven sections.

Other features include a table of mileages to 80 trout-stocked lakes, tips on where to get permits and how to enjoy your hike with minimal environmental impact and a list of the area’s campgrounds.

The fifth edition book is available wherever books are sold for $19.95 (soft cover).

Schaffer began working on his first book, The Pacific Crest Trail, in 1972. Between then and the late 1980s, he was the sole or principal author of a dozen guidebooks, including guides to the High Sierra, Lassen Volcanic National Park, Yosemite National Park and Big Sur.