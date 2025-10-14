New book ‘Just Raise Your Left Hand’ highlights two Tahoe locals

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A new book, Just Raise Your Left Hand , shines a light on two Tahoe locals whose real-life stories helped inspire its characters.

Written by longtime coach and educator John Kerrigan, the book traces the story of Joe, a teacher and coach whose path reflects Kerrigan’s own experiences of change, renewal and finding purpose again.

Told through a collection of short stories, the book introduces readers to the many people Joe encounters along his teaching and coaching career. Among them, two stand out as Tahoe locals.

In story No. 9, readers meet Troy, a character based on Roy Tuscany, Tahoe local and founder of the High Fives Foundation . Troy, a former member of Joe’s cross-country ski team in the late 1990s, faces a life-changing accident that forces him to rebuild his life.

According to the author, Troy embodied a lesson he often shared with his athletes — the ability to break down every goal into small, achievable steps — a mindset he realized could extend far beyond sports.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Kerrigan would tell his athletes. “Break it down into small steps.”

Watching Troy apply that same philosophy in his recovery, both Kerrigan and his fictional counterpart, Joe, feel a deep sense of pride and admiration.

Another standout figure in the book is Sophia Sanchez, a skyrunner from Kings Beach who once competed on Coach Joe’s team. Initially underestimated, Sanchez went on to break the record at the prestigious Broken Arrow Skyrace in Palisades Tahoe.

Later, during an international competition in Spain, her performance was so impressive that the Spanish national team began considering her for recruitment — a proud moment reflected both in Joe’s story and in Kerrigan’s real life.

Through these stories, Kerrigan seeks to capture the resilience, drive and community that define the world of coaching and teaching.

His book can be found on BookBaby or Amazon , and a signed copy can be requested to Kerrigan at hurunning13@gmail.com .