New Coffeebar Bakery opens in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – If you’re looking for a place to make all of your baked good dreams come true, the new Coffeebar Bakery has you covered. The newest addition to the Coffeebar family opened Friday, May 3 to an excited group of patrons, eager to sample the new bakery-exclusive treats. The brand new space will feature an extensive coffee and tea menu, fresh baked pastries, alongside both breakfast and lunch options.

“We’ve always dreamed of having access to the kind of kitchen and bakery space that we created in this new location,” says Cass Rodriguez, head baker for Coffeebar. “I’m most excited about being able to experiment with doughnuts on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays!”

Coffeebar’s new bakery on opening day. Provided / Trystan French

The new Coffeebar Bakery is located right next door to their previous home, with more seating, lots of natural light and a much larger kitchen space. With that increased space, the bakery will be expanding to include a selection of daily breads, Roman-style pizzas, and even fresh doughnuts on the weekends.

“The previous tenant in the space was Tri-County Bank, so building out the location to be a gourmet bakery and full-service coffee shop was quite the undertaking. This project is the culmination of over two years of planning and building,” says Greg Buchheister, founder and CEO of Coffeebar. “Our goal was to infuse the cafe with the vibrant look and feel of our other locations, while bringing a touch of whimsy to the space. We really leaned into the yin and the yang of the dark and light of each of our locations. We worked with artisans like Cline (Cliner for those who know him well) from Roundwood Furniture and Toni from Mountain Forge to create a one-of-a-kind cafe for our Truckee locals and tourists alike to enjoy. The centerpiece of the build is a giant mixed-media hummingbird sculpture that you just have to see to believe. I’m most excited about the Roman-style pizza and our teams opportunities for seasonal creativity. We look forward to welcoming guests to this store that we’ve poured so much love into.”

Coffeebar Bakery is located at 12047 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA 96161 and will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.