New Coffeebar location opens in Northstar California

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Northstar California welcomed a new addition with the opening of Coffeebar last Saturday, Nov. 18. This expansion marks the 9th location for Coffeebar across Nevada and California. The café will be situated in “The Hub at Northstar,” a distinctive coworking space at the forefront of the Village, pioneered by Tahoe Mountain Realty, the local real estate institution.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Coffeebar in The Hub Northstar. As a premier real estate brokerage, we are dedicated to offering local expertise, exclusive access, and top-notch resources for thriving in the mountains,” Jasmine Watts, COO of Tahoe Mountain Realty continues, “Our commitment to the community led us to open our spaces as free public shared workspaces. Now, with Coffeebar on board, we look forward to elevating the coworking experience by bringing their dedication to quality and community to our vibrant space.”

Coffeebar, founded in downtown Truckee in 2010, has expanded to a total of nine locations across Reno, Truckee, Olympic Valley, Redwood City, and Menlo Park. The company, known for its coffee expertise and commitment to community, has also ventured into dinner service with the opening of Dopo Pizza & Pasta in Midtown Reno in August 2021.

Greg Buchheister, founder and CEO of Coffeebar, said, “Our team has been dreaming of serving the slopes of Northstar for years, and we’re extremely excited to partner with Tahoe Mountain Realty to bring our coffee to a new set of adventure seekers at the mountain. The opportunity to join this storied resort is one we just couldn’t pass up, and we’re overjoyed to be the fuel for skiers and snowboarders alike at Northstar.”

Coffeebar team photo. From left to right: Kyleigh Nash (Barista), Caitlin Aschenbrenner (Head Trainer), Ricardo Lopez (Assistant Manager), and Jeff Brown (Owner of Tahoe Mountain Reality). Provided / Olivia Tull

The Northstar Coffeebar location will offer locally roasted coffee drinks, tea, pastries, and the well-known breakfast burritos and frittatas that Coffeebar is celebrated for. And après-ski just got better.