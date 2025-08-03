New Community-Centric Café Opens in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Minglewood, a new breakfast and lunch café and coffee shop with a community focus, officially opened for business in mid-July in downtown Tahoe City, California, just steps from the shores of Lake Tahoe. Minglewood was started by two Tahoe City locals who share a passion for quality food, strong community, and creating a gathering space where everyone is welcome.

Minglewood opens its doors from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to serve wholesome, delicious food to the North Lake Tahoe community. Provided / Minglewood Coffee & Company

Husband and wife duo Alex and Amanda Looby, owners of Tahoe City’s fine-dining restaurant Christy Hill and its more casual counterpart, the Sandbar, had dreamed of opening a vibrant, all-day coffee shop in their town. When the centrally located space that formerly housed Syd’s Bagelry became available, the couple was given the opportunity to renovate the beloved local space. The couple and their team spent weeks this summer completely revamping and revitalizing the space in one month, before opening their doors to the public on July 11.

“We want this to be the place where you go for a cup of coffee, to meet a friend for lunch, or to have a beer at the end of the day,” Alex says. “Truly, we want Minglewood to be your everything. Whatever you need, come join us at Minglewood. It’s there for you.”

Owners Alex and Amanda Looby. Provided / Minglewood Coffee & Company

Alex Looby has spent his career working in the hospitality and restaurant industries. He attended culinary school in upstate New York and formerly worked at Boulder, Colorado’s Frasca Food and Wine, a Michelin star and James Beard Award-winning restaurant. He helped open Boulder’s Tangerine, an upscale brunch spot, and previously, he worked as the manager of a Vail, Colorado coffee company called Loaded Joe’s, as well as assistant director of food and beverage at Everline Resort in Olympic Valley. Amanda Looby worked in fine dining restaurants in Vail, Colorado before becoming a stay-at-home mom and receiving a degree in business administration. The couple, who are raising their two young children in Tahoe, took over ownership of Christy Hill, one of Tahoe City’s best restaurants, in July 2023.

Currently, Minglewood serves a thoughtful and simple menu that focuses on locally sourced, healthful, and delicious ingredients. Breakfast includes highlights like a smoked brisket breakfast burrito, an egg sandwich with a red-pepper marmalade on a brioche roll, a Nutella acai bowl, and blueberry-lemon-ricotta pancakes. The lunch menu features a house made lentil burger, and a pressed BLAT, and an indulgent lamb burger, all served with a side salad. The coffee served on site is artfully prepared in ceramic mugs or to-go cups for patrons on the go. Their coffee is fresh roasted every Tuesday with their Seattle-based partner and delivered to the shop on Thursday, each week.The cafe has just acquired a beer and wine license, and there are future plans to add evening programming like trivia nights and live music. (And possibly a disco ball.)

Andy Cline of Roundwood Furniture, a North Lake Tahoe woodworking shop, is creating a bespoke art structure out of wooden branches to hang over the community tables inside the cafe, and there’s talk of finding a local artist to paint a mural on the side of the building, alongside the café’s extensive outdoor seating.

“We want to bring the community together to come mingle over a cup of coffee or to be the place where you can bring your family out to eat,” Amanda says.

Minglewood is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by the lunch menu. It’s located next door to Tahoe Dave’s, at 590 North Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City, California. http://www.minglewoodtahoe.com