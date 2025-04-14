New community initiative ‘ALL In Truckee Tahoe’ launches with inclusive basketball event

Event Details: What: Bounce Back Basketball Bash – A Community Basketball Event for All Abilities When: Saturday, April 27th | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Where: Truckee Parks and Recreation, 10981 Truckee Way, Truckee, CA Cost: Free Who: Open to all ages and abilities

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A new community-driven initiative, ALL In Truckee Tahoe, has officially launched with a mission to foster inclusivity, connection, and opportunity for individuals of all abilities across Truckee, North Lake Tahoe, and South Lake Tahoe. Created as a hub for events, resources, and activities, ALL In is joining forces with the South Lake Tahoe Special Needs Community and Access Tahoe to unite the community through accessible and welcoming programming for all.

To celebrate its launch, ALL In is proud to host the first-ever inclusive basketball event in Truckee — the Bounce Back Basketball Bash — on Saturday, April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

This free, all-abilities event invites children and adults of every skill level to come together for an afternoon of hoops, fun, and community connection. Whether you’re a seasoned player or picking up a basketball for the first time, the Bounce Back Basketball Bash is all about participation, encouragement, and good old-fashioned fun. We are doing outreach for sponsors, volunteers, and participants.

“Our goal is to make sure everyone feels like they belong and can engage in the community in meaningful ways,” says Suzette Birnbaum, founder of ALL In Truckee Tahoe. “The Bounce Back Basketball Bash is just the beginning of what we hope will be a movement toward more inclusive, enriching, and joyful experiences for all.”

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to join the celebration and learn more about how ALL In is creating a stronger, more inclusive Tahoe-Truckee region.

For more information or to get involved, visit ALL In Truckee Tahoe or contact Suzette Birnbaum at allintruckeetahoe@gmail.com , suzette_modeste66@yahoo.com or 831-278-6792.