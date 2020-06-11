New COVID-19 testing site in Truckee

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

The free COVID-19 testing site has moved from Kings Beach to Truckee and is now located at 10990 Donner Pass Road.

We hope that this new site location will increase accessibility for more residents in the region, increasing our testing numbers. It’s crucial that as many people as possible get tested, regardless of symptoms, to help us understand the true rate of infection in our community, and to help us mitigate the spread of the virus, especially in asymptomatic individuals who may not know they are sick.



Testing is key to our ability to respond quickly and contain new outbreaks. If we don’t utilize the testing site, the State of California may move this important resource to another community, which will not only increase our risk of COVID-19 spread, but could also set back efforts to safely re-open businesses.



Anyone can get tested, regardless of symptoms, profession, or insurance. There are no out of pocket costs whether you have insurance or not. Do your part and make your appointment to get tested today at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123, and help spread the word with your customers, families, and friends.

Source: Truckee Donner Chamber of Commerce