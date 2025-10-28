New dead tree rebate program helps full-time homeowners remove wildfire hazards before winter 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Fire Protection District (TFPD) has launched a new Dead Tree Fund to help residents tackle a major wildfire risk on their property. With wildfire season winding down and winter approaching, now is an ideal time for homeowners to take advantage of this program, which offers up to $2,000 to help cover dead tree removal costs.

Dead Tree Fund Details: This new program was launched in fall of 2025. It offers financial assistance for the removal of dead trees, up to 50% of the total removal cost, with a maximum rebate of $2,000. To qualify trees must be located on properties that are owner-occupied, single family primary residences. Applicants must also have a full access defensible space inspection from the past 12 months that specifically identifies all eligible dead tree(s). View the Dead Tree Fund Program Guidelines here. For property owners that have a dead tree and aren’t sure where to start, go to http://www.truckeefire.org/dspace and schedule a free in-person defensible space evaluation to meet onsite with a Truckee Fire staff member.

Other Measure T Programs Still Available:

Home Hardening Rebate: Up to 50% of project costs (maximum $2,000) for upgrades using non-combustible materials to protect homes from embers, radiant heat, and flames. Learn more: https://www.truckeefire.org/hardenyourhome .

Up to 50% of project costs (maximum $2,000) for upgrades using non-combustible materials to protect homes from embers, radiant heat, and flames. Learn more: https://www.truckeefire.org/hardenyourhome . Free Reflective Address Signs: Clear home addresses save critical time during emergencies. Get one free sign by scheduling a defensible space inspection (through October 24, 2025) or your community’s Firewise Education Event.

For more information about Measure T programs, visit: http://www.truckeefire.org/wildfireprevention .