New District Advisory Committee forming as part of the North Tahoe Chamber

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – At the recommendation of the North Tahoe Business Association board and recently approved by the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors, a new District Advisory Committee is being formed as part of the North Tahoe Chamber. The new committee will provide oversight of the needs in the communities of Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, and Carnelian Bay that were previously served by the North Tahoe Business Association.

The committee, which will consist of between nine and eleven voting advisory members, will help lead in the development of the district’s priorities, including but not limited to advocacy, business support and services, beautification, economic development and events.

“The NTBA provided support to the business community in the district that comprises Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista and Carnelian Bay for over 40 years. To continue their good and important work in service of the community following their board’s decision to dissolve the organization, a new District Advisory Committee is being formed,” said Adam Wilson, COO of the NTCA. “The next steps are to establish the committee in alignment with the approved organizational parameters, develop the district’s priorities, and continue to execute popular events such as the Music on the Beach free concert series and community Clean Up days.”

The NTBA’s two existing staff members became part of the NTCA staff at the end of April.

Members are being sought for the new District Advisory Committee, with a preference for individuals with expertise, experience, or advocacy in the following representation categories:

Geographic representation of residence or business ownership – (Kings Beach/ Tahoe Vista/Carnelian Bay)

Resident representation – Residents of the District as outlined above

Underserved/DEI representation – Representing underserved community needs, focusing on increasing diversity, access, inclusivity, and equity

Small business representation – Employers of the district who have less than 10 employees

Large Business Representation – Employers of the district who have 11 or more employees

Stewardship/environmental representation – focuses on developing and/or implementing destination stewardship principles in the region

Previous NTBA/EVC or similar experience representation – current members of NTBA or EVC board and committee

Cultural, Art, and nonprofit representation – representing arts and culture in our area, and/or other nonprofit representation

TOT Contributor – Representative from a lodging business that generates TOT funds

TBID Contributor – Representative from a business that generates TBID funds

Land use expertise in local/regional ecosystem

Transportation expertise/advocate

Housing expertise/ advocate

Recreation provider representation

The new District Advisory Committee will provide direction to the District Director on behalf of the work as outlined in the district priorities, the collaborative roadmap, and other issues or opportunities that directly affect the district. The District Advisory Committee may also create and terminate sub-committees supporting their work with a majority vote of the district committee. Committee members will serve a two-year term, with the initial appointment requesting roughly half the members serve a three-year term to allow for staggered appointments.

Learn more and apply to serve on the volunteer committee by contacting Adam Wilson at adam@northtahoecommunityalliance.com .