New evo campus Tahoe City announces collaborations with Jeremy Jones and POW

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – evo , the global outdoor experiences company announced today an exciting partnership with snowboarding legend and climate activist, Jeremy Jones , and the climate-advocacy non-profit, Protect Our Winters (POW). These collaborations will be integral to the highly anticipated Tahoe City Campus , slated to open to guests this winter.

evo’s Campus Tahoe City will center around a highly amenitized evo Hotel with content curated by Jeremy Jones, complemented by an immersive food and beverage experience in the historic Tahoe Inn building. Campus Tahoe City will feature a series of stories narrated by Jeremy Jones, centered around his adventures, passions, and values. Every room in the new evo Hotel will highlight people, activities, events, and geography that make Tahoe special from a Jeremy Jones perspective.

“Beyond Jeremy’s legendary snowboard career, his storytelling, his care for community, and his shared vision for this project make him the perfect collaborator,” said Bryce Phillips, evo Founder. “Similar to Campus Salt Lake and Seattle, the vision in Tahoe City is to provide a unique-to-Tahoe community gathering place for locals and visitors alike, celebrating the culture and history of this remarkable region.”

When discussing the new Tahoe City Campus, Jones describes the Tahoe area as the “greatest recreational wonder of the world,” a place that captured his heart 30 years ago. “There is no other place on the globe that I’ve found that can offer such a diversity of outdoor activities 365 days a year as Tahoe does. It’s why I made it my home nearly 30 years ago and never left.”

evo’s Campus Tahoe City is in the center of this adventure mecca, making it the perfect gathering place for the community and visitors alike. “For as beautiful as the area is, it’s the spirit of the people that make it really special. Out of respect and admiration for the locals, it was important for both Bryce and I to get the community blessing for the project.”

Additionally, evo is excited to partner with Protect Our Winters (POW), a nonprofit organization founded by Jeremy Jones. POW is committed to helping outdoor enthusiasts protect the places and experiences they love from the effects of climate change. In addition to connecting guests to POW’s mission, all profits from the Tahoe City Campus’s on-site bar and restaurant will be contributed to Protect Our Winters .

“Teaming up with evo at its new Tahoe City Campus is an exciting opportunity for Protect Our Winters,” said POW CEO, Erin Sprague. “This partnership reflects our shared passion for protecting the outdoor spaces we love while uniting our community in one of our favorite locations to ski, run, bike, hike, and climb. By integrating storytelling, adventure, and climate action, we’re crafting a unique and inspiring experience for everyone who visits.”

Opening Winter 2025, Campus Tahoe City will be centrally located on the shores of North Lake Tahoe, in Tahoe City, right across from Commons Beach, enabling both locals and visitors easy access to recreation. The site is currently occupied by the historic Tahoe City Inn building and America’s Best Value Inn, which evo plans to honor through restoration and pay homage to the location’s roots.

Also, new this season, outdoor industry professionals can score deeper discounts through evo’s new Travel Pro Deals program as space allows. Outdoor retail employees, mountain bike and ski guides, outdoor nonprofits, and brands can sign up and unlock discount rates to stay at not only evo’s new Tahoe City Campus but also evo Hotel in Salt Lake City, Journeyman Lodge at the Callaghan , as well as evoTrip experiences that include accommodation, guiding, gear all over the world. Outdoor industry professionals can reach out to evo directly at travelpros@evo.com to learn more.

evo Tahoe City is evo’s third Campus development since 2022, following the successes of Campus Salt Lake City and Campus Seattle. In addition to three evo campuses, evo Hotel Hakuba is anticipated to open in winter 2025 in Hakuba, in the northern Japanese Alps.

To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com .