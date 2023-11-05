New feature aimed at reducing patient wait time now available at Tahoe Forest Urgent Care

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Patients requiring urgent care services are now able to “get in line” prior to arriving at Tahoe Forest Urgent Care clinics in Truckee and Tahoe City. The easy-to-use online tool called On My Way is available through a patient’s MyChart app on any smart device or via the Tahoe Forest Health System website.

“We respect how valuable our patients’ time is,” said Harry Weis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System. “With MyChart’s On My Way feature, our goal is not only to shorten wait times at our Urgent Care clinics but also to improve patient experience and access to care.”

The new tool can be accessed through the Tahoe Forest Health System website at TFHD.com/urgent-care or through an existing MyChart account. Inside the On My Way widget, users simply select the desired urgent care location and time increment at which they plan to arrive.

“We recognize that patients don’t plan to visit Urgent Care, so it can be a difficult situation even before arriving,” said Dr. David Lemak, Medical Director Urgent Care. “On My Way allows a patient to reserve a place in line for their visit, making it less inconvenient than waiting in person. This prevents multiple patients arriving at the same time and allows us to complete their visits more quickly.”

Patients wishing to save even more time are encouraged to sign up for a MyChart account, where they can pre-register for upcoming appointments, pay outstanding balances and co-pays, access medical records, view test results, and message their doctors among other things. More information about this free tool can be found at http://www.tfhd.com/mychart .

As a reminder, patients are encouraged to visit an urgent care clinic with an injury or illness that is not life-threatening but requires treatment within 24 hours. Urgent care offers a high level of service, including ready staff and onsite diagnostic services, such as x-ray and lab testing.

If you experience a life-threatening injury or illness, including fever in a newborn less than 3 months old, go to an Emergency Department immediately or dial 9-1-1.

It’s important to note the On My Way widget does not guarantee an appointment; however, TFHS Urgent Care clinics will do their best to see all patients in a timely manner. Walk-ins to TFHS Urgent Care clinics are always welcome.