New historical landmark recognized in Tahoe National Forest

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has officially designated the remnants of an 1870s U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey station on Mount Lola as a Nevada County historical landmark, recognizing its scientific and historical significance.

Located near Independence Lake in the Tahoe National Forest, the site dates back to a groundbreaking 1878 geodetic survey across the western United States.

The survey, led by Professor George Davidson, used a sophisticated triangulation system to connect major mountain peaks, including Mounts Shasta, Lola and Helena. Davidson and his team scaled numerous summits to conduct long-distance observations critical to advancing geodesy — the science of measuring and understanding the Earth’s geometric shape and surface.

“The whole purpose was to map the entire Pacific to create the maps that we use today,” said Chuck Scimeca, a member of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission.

Independence on the Mount Lola foot trail during preparations for heliotrope observations, 1878. Pack animals are visible just right of center. Photo submitted to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Provided / Mammoth Collection Berkeley Library Digital Collections

On Aug. 1, 1878, Davidson established a station on Mount Lola, from which he successfully signaled Mount Shasta — 169 miles away — using reflected sunlight. This record-setting achievement became a milestone in geodetic science and significantly improved the accuracy of mapping and surveying across the western U.S.

“The success of the survey was a point of national pride and set new global records,” Scimeca said. “It advanced the accuracy of continental mapping.”

Surviving elements of Davidson’s station include the foundations of the heliotrope and theodolite platforms, along with remnants of the shelter used by the survey team. A heliotrope is a surveying device that reflects sunlight to distant observers, while a theodolite is a precision instrument used to measure angles for triangulation.

Mt. Lola Summit Foundations of Heliotrope Pedestal. Photo submitted to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Provided / Nevada County Board of Supervisors Agenda Attachments

“Mount Lola is also significant for recreationalists,” said Scimeca.

Reaching the site is no small feat. Hikers must complete a strenuous six-mile route along Cold Stream Creek, climbing approximately 2,500 feet through rugged terrain.

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is actively working to raise public awareness of the Mount Lola Survey Station through interpretive signage, educational materials and digital outreach.

“Some of the things that you have brought forward are so important to the history of our county, and its preservation is important,” said Vice Chair Lisa Swarthout.

The landmark designation was presented by the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission and officially approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 12.