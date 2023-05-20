New, larger parking lot opened at Martis Valley Trail

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In coordination with Placer County and the Northstar Community Services District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday, May 19, opened a new parking lot at Martis Creek Dam and Lake.

Located directly across State Route 267 from Martis Dam Road, the new 39-space lot provides safer entry and exit for Martis Valley Trail visitors.

Minor construction activities are still underway, so some areas of the new parking lot may be blocked off from the public for visitor and worker safety. The dirt parking area currently in use will be permanently closed on June 9.

“If you are heading to the lake soon, please wear a life jacket,” said a USACE press release. “It takes an adult only about 60 seconds to drown without a life jacket. If you won’t wear it for yourself, wear it for those who love you.”