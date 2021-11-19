New Laser Skin Resurfacing Technology Available in Truckee

Dr. Adam Wallach (Photo courtesy of Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute)

Dr. Adam Wallach from the Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute weighs in on laser technology and the new Quanta Evo Light™ laser coming to Truckee.

Q: Tell us a little about how the Quanta Evo Light™ laser works.

A: This laser, which possesses impressive current technology, performs many functions that previously could only be achieved by multiple individual lasers. We are incredibly lucky to have this device right here in our small town.

Q: Besides hair reduction, which skin conditions/challenges does it treat?

A: The Quanta Evo Light can be used to treat red blood vessels and sunspots on the face, chest, and arms. It can also be used to perform the Elluminate treatment, a painless and highly effective way to rejuvenate the entire face. It eliminates blood vessels and sunspots while stimulating new collagen all in one laser session. This unique treatment is performed using four sequential laser passes of different wavelengths that each treat a specific target of the skin.

Q: How is this laser different to others?

A: As previously mentioned, one laser can accomplish the same results of multiple lasers. It is a state-of-the-art laser that provides almost every functionality one might need as a dermatologist!

Q: What does this laser procedure entail?

A: Firstly, we start with a consultation to discover what you, the patient, wishes to remove or improve. Pretreatment photos and consent are done prior to any procedure and on occasion topical anesthetic is applied to the skin 15-30 minutes before commencing treatment. Patients are most often placed in a reclined position and eye protection is worn by both patient and physician. The laser procedure can take anywhere from 15-45 minutes depending on the treated areas/skin conditions. Once treatment is complete there is often cooling with ice and then an aftercare product is placed on the skin. Finally, the patient is given post procedure instructions and a plan for follow-up is made.

Q: Will it hurt and is it safe?

A: Generally, these procedures do not hurt, although there can be a slight tingling sensation.

Q: How many treatments, on average, are needed to see results?

A: Some laser procedures, like the treatment of facial blood vessels, produce a noticeable change the moment you leave the office, with only a few days of redness. Sometimes, for example, if one has a very intense problem a second procedure might be needed one to two months later. Other rejuvenating procedures like the Elluminate treatment require two to three treatments spaced four to eight weeks apart to really undo significant aging produced by the sun. Laser hair removal often takes four to eight treatments to effect a lasting change.

About Our Dermatology Providers

In private practice since 1997, Dr. Wallach treats patients at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute’s Truckee location. He diagnoses a full range of dermatologic problems for both adults and children, and specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology, including the use of various lasers over the last 25 years. He is a strong proponent of patient education in his practice and is the contributing author to the chapter on skin in the upcoming book, “The 21st Century Man.” Dr. Wallach and his family live in the North Tahoe area. Get to know Dr. Wallach and book an appointment online here .