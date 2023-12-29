New managed care plan for NV County Medi-Cal recipients

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On January 1, Partnership HealthPlan of California will become the Managed Care Plan for Medi-Cal recipients in Nevada County, and eight other neighboring counties. Partnership operates in what is known as a Community Organized Health System, which means they are a public, non-profit entity that is governed by a board of representatives from each county they cover. As the Medi-Cal Managed Care Plan for Nevada County, Partnership will become the insurance provider for recipients of Medi-Cal services. Partnership is currently the Medi-Cal Managed Care Plan for 14 northern California counties and on January 1, will add ten additional counties, including Nevada County. Partnership has a track record of expanding the provider network, and investing in community health.

According to a press release, “While Nevada County looks forward to working with Partnership, this is a large transition in care. In total, over 280,000 Medi-Cal recipients will be moving to Partnership as of January 1, including over 25,000 in Nevada County alone.”

Partnership has been working diligently to outreach to providers and recipients alike. Medi-Cal recipients were sent a series of letters notifying them of the change, and Partnership has conducted outreach to over 600 providers, hosted introductory webinars for providers, has repeatedly visited the community, and is making every effort to contract with all current Medi-Cal providers.

In the event that a provider is not in contract for Medi-Cal services as of January 1, Partnership is committed and obligated to provide continuity of care, with the goal that recipients of treatment, including mental health treatment, can continue seeing their current provider if that provider is willing. Partnership will honor ALL approved treatment authorizations from the previous managed care plans. If you are a recipient of services or a provider and are concerned about your ability to continue receiving or delivering care, please call to ensure continuity of care:

For Mental Health Care services, call Carelon Behavioral Health at (855) 765-9703 Carelon represents Partnership for Mental Health Services

For all other general Partnership questions: call Member Services at (800) 863-4155, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. TTY/TDD users can call the California Relay Service at (800) 735-2929 or call 711.



For more information on this transition, you can visit the Partnership website at PartnershipHP.org .