New Memory Care Community in Reno to celebrate with ribbon cutting, summer soiree

Event Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024 Location: 6205 Sharlands Ave, Reno (Robb Ave. exit) Event Time: 3-5:30 p.m. (Valet parking courtesy of Summerset) · Delectable dishes and cocktails in each beautiful living space throughout the community. · Delightful music and personal tours of the Summerset Community and amenities. · Special words from the Summerset Leadership Team. · Ribbon Cutting at 3:45 p.m..

RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living’s Newest Community is thrilled to invite the public on August 22, 2024, with a “Summer Soiree” Celebration and their official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their New Memory Care Community.

Summerset Senior Living is excited to have the Reno Chamber of Commerce come together to officially cut the ribbon for their newest Memory Care Community. In addition, Summerset will be hosting a “Summer Soiree Celebration with live music, cocktails, and personal tours of their newest community.

Family is at the heart of everything we do. Rick Beasley, President of the Summerset Family of Communities, uses the term Family very purposely. “It is our goal at Summerset to treat you and your loved ones like Family. We look at what we would want for any of OUR family to live in a community. And we practice what we preach about Family, as my daughter, son, and wife all work at Summerset and are readily, accessible, available, and involved with our communities. Join us as we cut the Ribbon for our New Memory Care Community and enjoy our “Summer Soiree Celebration.

For more information about our Summerset Soiree Celebration or to RSVP for the event, please call Summerset Senior Living, 775-553-5634 or email renomc@summerset.com .