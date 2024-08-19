New Memory Care Community in Reno to celebrate with ribbon cutting, summer soiree
RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living’s Newest Community is thrilled to invite the public on August 22, 2024, with a “Summer Soiree” Celebration and their official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their New Memory Care Community.
Summerset Senior Living is excited to have the Reno Chamber of Commerce come together to officially cut the ribbon for their newest Memory Care Community. In addition, Summerset will be hosting a “Summer Soiree Celebration with live music, cocktails, and personal tours of their newest community.
Family is at the heart of everything we do. Rick Beasley, President of the Summerset Family of Communities, uses the term Family very purposely. “It is our goal at Summerset to treat you and your loved ones like Family. We look at what we would want for any of OUR family to live in a community. And we practice what we preach about Family, as my daughter, son, and wife all work at Summerset and are readily, accessible, available, and involved with our communities. Join us as we cut the Ribbon for our New Memory Care Community and enjoy our “Summer Soiree Celebration.
For more information about our Summerset Soiree Celebration or to RSVP for the event, please call Summerset Senior Living, 775-553-5634 or email renomc@summerset.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.