New Moon Natural Foods in Tahoe City temporarily closed due to snow load damage
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — New Moon Natural Foods and Uncommon Kitchen are temporarily closed as they recover from damage due to heavy snow load.
The shelter roof over the front walkway collapsed on Monday from snow load, preventing access to the store.
“No one was ever in danger, thankfully. We saw it coming, closed the store and sent everyone home 4 hours prior,” the Market said in a Facebook post. “Fortunately, there was no interior damage to New Moon or the Uncommon Kitchen!”
The stores will be closed for several days while they clean up and assess damage. Once Placer County Building Department declares the building safe, they’ll reopen.
