New mosaic unveiled in Truckee

Local artists Dominic Panziera and Daniela Garofalo have worked since April to create Truckee's newest art installation.

Courtesy Zario Mancassola

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Meant to represent a flowing river, Truckee’s latest public art installation was unveiled Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Brockway Road.

The “Path” mosaic was created by local artists Dominic Panziera and Daniela Garofalo and their company Arteclettica, and was inspired by the Truckee River and Legacy Trail.

“It turned out really good,” said Panziera. “We are really happy with it.”

The mosaic is on the Legacy Trail retaining wall and features hand painted tiles and a concentric metal section, which represents downtown Truckee.

The “Path” mosaic was officially unveiled on Wednesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Courtesy Zario Mancassola

“Every piece has a hand painted tile that Daniela did that relates to Truckee,” said Panziera. “There’s a train, an old school skier, a horse and rider — all kinds of cool stuff.”

Mountain Forge fabricated the metal section along with the attachments for the retaining wall.

Panziera and Garofalo initially responded to a late 2021 request for proposals by the Public Art Commission of Truckee. The two have worked since April on creating and installing the mosaic.

Through their company Arteclettica, Panziera and Garofalo have made public art projects in Sunnyvale, San Francisco, Riverside, Reno, and Rome, Italy. The two also created a pair of mixed media pieces for the North Tahoe Middle School.

For more information visit, http://www.arteclettica.com .