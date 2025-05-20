New nonprofit aims to strengthen Tahoe-Truckee community through simple acts of kindness

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A newly launched nonprofit is gaining momentum in the Tahoe-Truckee region, offering neighborly support through simple but meaningful services like friendly visits, rides to the store, and help around the home.

Tahoe Truckee Helping Hands, founded by James Bartlett earlier this spring, connects local volunteers with residents who could use a hand — especially seniors, those with limited mobility, or anyone who might benefit from a little extra help. The goal: reduce isolation, increase safety, and strengthen community bonds through acts of kindness.

“I started Tahoe Truckee Helping Hands because I saw how much of a difference a little small-town support can make in someone’s life,” Bartlett said. “Whether it’s helping someone stay in their home, get to a doctor’s appointment, or just feel less alone, these simple acts of kindness matter.”

Bartlett brings years of experience serving the local community as both a nonprofit professional and a dedicated volunteer. Over the past four years, he has worked directly with seniors, caregivers, and service providers throughout the Tahoe-Truckee region, gaining first hand insight into the needs Helping Hands seeks to meet.

Though still in its early stages, the nonprofit is already laying down strong roots. Tahoe Truckee Helping Hands is officially incorporated in California and is in the process of securing 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. The group has launched a website and social media channels, and Bartlett has been actively building partnerships — including with Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District, which is lending passenger vans to help provide transportation for medical appointments and grocery trips.

Volunteers are currently being trained to assist with friendly check-ins, grocery shopping trips, rides to medical appointments, and minor home repairs — the kinds of everyday tasks that can make a big difference for those aging in place or living alone.

“We focus on simple, human acts of service—things like a ride to the grocery store, help installing a handrail, or a friendly check-in with someone who lives alone,” the organization’s mission states. “These moments may seem small, but they add up to something powerful: stronger neighborhoods, deeper connections, and a community that takes care of its own.”

Though the official launch of services is set for June 1, outreach is already in full swing. Bartlett has been attending events, senior programs, and local talks to spread the word and connect with potential clients and volunteers.

So far, five volunteers and a dozen potential clients are on board — with more expected as word spreads. Bartlett is serving as the volunteer executive director and has begun engaging with local civic groups. He recently attended a Golden Seniors gathering, where he gave a brief introduction to the organization, and plans to present to additional community groups in the coming weeks to broaden the nonprofit’s outreach.

“There are a lot of people in our area who could use more help — not just transportation, but companionship, connection, community,” he said.

Services are offered free of charge, and volunteers are carefully matched with those in need to ensure both comfort and safety. Volunteer roles include:

Volunteer Visitors: Friendly check-ins and light help around the house.



Friendly check-ins and light help around the house. Medical Transportation: Rides to and from medical and dental appointments.



Rides to and from medical and dental appointments. Grocery Store Trips: Weekly group outings to local markets.



Weekly group outings to local markets. Fix-It/Home Repairs: Small projects that help make homes safer and more accessible.

Those interested in volunteering, donating, or requesting services can learn more at tahoetruckeehh.org or by following Tahoe Truckee Helping Hands on social media.

As Bartlett put it, “This nonprofit is a way to keep showing up for my neighbors, one helpful moment at a time.”