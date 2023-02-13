New noodle restaurant opens in Olympic Valley

Pork Tonkotsu Ramen from Iron Road Noodle House.

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A new noodle restaurant serving a variety of Asian dishes has opened in Olympic Valley.

Iron Road Noodle House has opened at the Resort at Squaw Creek with its location near a chairlift at Palisades Tahoe.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of Iron Road Noodle House here at our beautiful mountain resort,” said Alex Looby, assistant director of operations and food and beverage at Resort at Squaw Creek. “The new restaurant features a delicious dining experience ideal for a day on the slopes, or to warm up during the snowy season here in Olympic Valley. We look forward to welcoming our community and resort guests to experience Asian-inspired comfort food with several ramen selections.”

Iron Road Noodle House menu features a variety of Asian dishes, including three ramen options – pork tonkotsu ramen, vegetarian miso ramen, and wonton noodle soup. Diners can also select ramen add-ons including a soy pickled egg, chashu pork, wood ear mushrooms, nori, and more. Side dishes are available and feature edamame, chashu buns, and pork wontons, and the restaurant also features dishes for children including noodle soup and karaage chicken.

Chashu Pork Buns from Iron Road Noodle House.

Provided

Additionally, the restaurant is featuring a signature handcrafted cocktail menu. The menu features cocktails with a twist such as Haku Lychee, lychee fruit mixed with Haku vodka, lemon juice and a touch of sweetness, a Roku Fizz, a traditional gin fizz made with Roku gin and topped with sparkling sake, and a Shiso Margarita, Don Julio Blanco tequila mixed with agave nectar, Japanese yuzu citrus, fresh shiso leaves and topped with a Tajin salt rim. A selection of popular beer and sake is available for purchase as well.

The name Iron Road Noodle House recognizes the legacy of the prominent Asian heritage and history within the North Lake Tahoe area, said a press release from the resort. In the late 1800s, Truckee served as a hub in the building of the Central Pacific Railroad in which as many as 20,000 Chinese immigrants worked to bring the railroad through the Truckee Basin and over the Sierra, resulting in one of the largest Chinatowns on the west coast during that time.

The Resort at Squaw Creek lobby at dusk.

Provided

The restaurant is located at the base of the hotel’s resort chair lift connected to Palisades Tahoe. It is open daily between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Guests who share a photo of their food on Instagram or Facebook and tag @resortatsquawcreek and #ironroadnoodles will receive free mochi. Show it to your host to redeem.

In addition to the new restaurant, Resort at Squaw Creek features gourmet dining options at Six Peaks Grille, delicious pub-inspired fare at Sandy’s Pub, breakfast buffet at Cascades, grab-and-go food at Bearshine Café, and winter-inspired cocktails at its on-site ski bar. Local residents who dine at the resort and present identification can receive 15% off all food and beverage at its on-site restaurants.

For more information, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call 530-412-7034.