New nordic team, Tahoe Endurance, is one to watch

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Endurance, a recently established local Nordic ski team coached by Quinn Lehmkuhl and Julien Bordes, has come out of the gate swinging. In their first Far West Nordic competition at Auburn Ski Club Dec. 16-17, Tahoe Endurance made an impressive entrance, marking the start of the season.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, in the women’s sprints, Tahoe Endurance finished with five competitors in the top ten: Britta Johnson, securing 1st place; Niki Johnson, 2nd; Alice Jowers,, 3rd; Sierra Strecker 5th; Aili Scott, 6th.

Also in the top ten were competitors from other clubs including Kili Lehmkuhl, 4th; Jayna Palmer, 7th; Ella Walker, 8th; Olivia Karch, 9th and Annika Johnston, 10th.

In the men’s division, four competitors made it to the top 10: Dane Karch, taking 1st place; Luka Karnickis, 6th; Elio Adriani, 8th; Leyton Roberts, 9th.

Also in the top ten were Cabot Godoy, 2nd; Quinn Holan, 3rd; Logan Selander, 4th; Walker Rawlinson, 5th; Ben Crawley, 7th and Wade Perry, 10th.

See the full results here .

And on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the women’s 5k sprint, the Johnson twins once again claimed the first and second positions, with Aili Scott in 6th, Alice Jowers in 7th, Sierra Strecker in 8th, and Annika Johnston in 9th. For the men’s 5k, Dane Karch secured the top spot, followed by Luka Karnickis in 3rd, Elio Adriani in 4th, and Leyton Roberts in 8th.

Other competitors in the top ten women’s category include Kili Lehmkuhl, 3rd; Keira Scott, 4th; Hayden McJunkin, 5th and Camille Hamel, 10th.

In the men’s category Quinn Holan took 2nd; Walker Rawlinson, 5th; Cabot Godoy, 6th; Ben Crawley, 7th; Sven Halvorsen, 9th and Logan Selander, 10th.

“The team is composed of exceptionally dedicated athletes who share a profound love for the sport. Their passion extends to skiing, running, and biking; they find joy in every aspect of it,” Lehmkuhl said.

Britta and Niki Johnson, along with Annika Johnston and Dane Karch, are now preparing to compete in the U.S. National Championships at Soldier Hollow, a crucial qualifier for representing the U.S. Ski Team at the Scando Cup and World Juniors.

“The team has become a second family to each other. They’ll be friends for life,” Bordes said.