New NTCA board, committee members round out regional representation

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – To round out regional representation and fill open board and TOT Advisory committee seats that required candidates with specific experience, last week the NTCA Board of Directors unanimously approved three position appointments. Derrick Morales (Sunnyside Restaurant and Lodge) has filled the Tahoe City Downtown Association nominated board seat on the NTCA Board of Directors , and Sean Whelan and Katya Christian were named to the Housing Advocate/Expertise and At Large seats respectively on the TOT Advisory Committee . Whelan is a North Lake Tahoe resident with extensive housing development experience in the region. Christian is the Sustainability Manager at Sugar Bowl Resort, representing Donner Summit interests in the TOT jurisdiction.

“The community members who make up our volunteer Board of Directors and committees are who help guide the reinvestment of tourism revenues generated in our region,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “Our goal was to fill the three open seats with candidates who represented specific regional interests not otherwise represented. We are thrilled to have Derrick, Sean and Katya on board, and look forward to their contributions.”

The NTCA Board of Directors guides the work of the organization in its responsibilities under the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) that focus on destination stewardship and management, responsible tourism development, housing and transportation, and other stewardship initiatives. The organization is focused on fostering economic health, community vitality, and environmental sustainability that benefits local residents, businesses, and visitors. All board members volunteer their time with no compensation, to help shape and guide the activities of the NTCA.

The TOT Advisory Committee, formed in June 2024, takes on the responsibilities of the former TOT and CAP committees and streamlines efforts to direct the roughly $10M of Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenues generated by overnight stays in local hotels and short-term rentals in North Lake Tahoe. The TOT Advisory Committee recommends TOT funding through the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program for projects and programs aligned with community priorities. Funding recommendations are made to the NTCA Board of Directors, who then vote to recommend expenditures funded by TOT to the Placer County Board of Supervisors for final approval.

Both the Board of Directors and TOT Advisory Committee meet the requirements set forth in the TBID Management District Plan (MDP), which includes establishing a Board that reflects the diverse North Lake Tahoe business community and representation from all sectors and geographic regions. Board and committee meetings are open to the public, and the NTCA is committed to fiscal transparency and incorporating public input and participation in all decision-making.

Learn more at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .