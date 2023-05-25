New operating hours for urgent care clinics in Truckee, Tahoe City
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Urgent Care locations in Tahoe City and Truckee through Tahoe Forest Health System (TFHS), will have new operating hours beginning June 1.
TFHS’s dedicated urgent care clinics will be open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily at the following locations:
Urgent Care – Truckee
10956 Donner Pass Road, Ste 110
Truckee, CA 96161
Across from Tahoe Forest Hospital
Urgent Care – Tahoe City
925 North Lake Blvd, lower level
Tahoe City, CA 96145
Across from Safeway in the Trading Post Center
Patients of all ages can visit our urgent care clinics with any injury or illness that is not life threatening, but requires treatment prior to being seen by a primary care provider. TFHS urgent care clinics offer a high level of service, including ready staff and onsite diagnostic services, such as x-ray and lab testing.
Learn more about the different types of care available and location information here: https://www.tfhd.com/urgent-care
