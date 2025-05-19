New parents, new business: Alpenswing brings virtual golf and axe throwing to Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Parry and Jenna Kring have a lot to celebrate this summer. The couple just welcomed their first child — a daughter named Millie, born this month — and are simultaneously preparing to open the doors of their first brick-and-mortar business: a hybrid ax-throwing and virtual golf venue called Alpenswing.

The couple, who first met in Colorado, share a love for the outdoors and adventure. Parry, originally from Boulder, holds a master’s degree in Recreation Therapy and is a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist. Jenna, who grew up in Maine, has a degree in business management and moved to Truckee in 2013 in pursuit of sunshine and Sierra snow.

Their entrepreneurial journey began with a spark of inspiration during a visit to a mobile axe throwing business in Vail. “We were kind of buzzed— and we were saying, ‘Oh my God, Truckee needs axe throwing,'” Parry said. That late-night idea grew into their first venture, Alpenthrow, a mobile ax-throwing trailer that traveled to parties and events across the region.

Co-owners and partners Parry (left) and Jenna (right) Kring. Provided / Parry Kring

From the beginning, the Krings envisioned eventually opening a permanent space. But once they started crunching numbers, it became clear that axe throwing alone wouldn’t be enough to sustain a brick-and-mortar business.

Though neither of them are die-hard golfers, they recognized a key demographic in town. “There’s so much golf in Truckee,” Jenna said. “We’ve been to a couple virtual golfs and it’s a cool idea.”

Jenna, who works in real estate, saw an opening — literally — when commercial space became available at the new Lumber Yard development on Church Street in downtown Truckee. “It’s gonna be really hard for us to go into a space that’s already built out and have to redo it. And so having an empty unit that we can make our own was really the only option,” she said.

In a twist of small-town serendipity, the property manager already knew them. “She was like, ‘Oh yeah, I actually know you guys. I used to work for the insurance company that you guys have insurance through.'”

Not long after that meeting, Jenna had a middle-of-the-night realization that would change the direction of their business. “I literally woke up in the middle of the night and looked at Parry and I was like, we have to do golf,” she said. “Axe throwing is cool… but golfing is so trendy right now. We can do memberships and tournaments… I actually didn’t even include the ax throwing in our [Profit and Loss Statement], and it was a no-brainer.”

Axe throwing was an activity Parry and Jenna had been eager to bring to Truckee. Provided / Parry Kring

That pivot resulted in a reimagined layout: three virtual golf bays and two axe-throwing lanes. At the heart of the golf experience is TrackMan, a high-end golf simulator used by professionals and amateurs alike. The system uses Doppler radar and camera technology to deliver detailed swing data, shot analysis, and even interactive games like Bullseye and Capture the Flag. “TrackMan is the leading number one golf software in the world,” Parry said.

In addition to axe throwing and golf, Alpenswing will offer beer, light snacks, and a family-friendly atmosphere. The space will be available for private parties, birthdays, and tournaments.

Even with a newborn at home, the Krings are confident in their dynamic as co-founders. “Jenna with her business degree and me with rec therapy… my job is to have fun and Jenna’s job is to crunch the numbers and make us look good,” Parry said.

They’re aiming for a July 1 opening — just in time to welcome locals and tourists alike to one of Truckee’s newest forms of entertainment.

“Our goal is to create a place where the community can come and hang out and just play and have fun and get together,” Parry said. “And have something fun to do in Truckee.”

Millie, their eight-day-old daughter, may be the youngest member of the team — but she’s already a part of what makes Alpenswing a true family endeavor. Alpenswing will be located at the Lumber Yard in downtown Truckee.

Learn more at http://www.alpenswing.com . For mobile axe-throwing events, visit http://www.alpenthrow.com .