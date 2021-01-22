New police chief picked for Truckee

FROM A RELEASE:

The Truckee Police Department would like to announce the selection of our new Chief of Police. This decision was made after an extensive interview process. Jen Callaway, Truckee Town Manager, has selected Chief Randall Billingsley as the next Chief of Police for the Truckee Police Department.

“Chief Billingsley is well prepared to take the reins of the Police Department with over 27 years of law enforcement experience. Randy has served as Interim Chief for the past six months, and has demonstrated his ability to lead the Department. I am excited to welcome Randy to the team in the official capacity of Chief, particularly after hearing his vision for the organization and plans to carry forward the tradition of outstanding Truckee community oriented policing,” stated Jen Callaway.

Chief Billingsley had an extensive career in law enforcement. After graduating from Cal State Eastbay in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice he went to work for Oakland Police Department in 1994. He served there for two years before moving to the San Mateo Police Department in 1996. During that time, he earned several Chief’s Commendations. He served as a detective for three years specializing in the investigation of crimes against persons, sexual assault investigations, and homicide investigations. He was also a member of the SWAT team for over 5 years, specializing as a sniper.

Chief Billingsley changed career paths when San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office selected him to be an Inspector in 2003. In 2010 he was then chosen as the Chief Investigator of the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. During his tenure at the District Attorney’s Office he has transformed their agency into one of the premier detective bureaus in our region. Chief Billingsley has been the Truckee Police Department’s Police Captain since July 2019. Through his role during the coronavirus pandemic he has proven to be a leader and collaborator within the Department, the Town organization, and the community.

When notified of the appointment, Chief Billingsley stated he was very excited to continue to serve and lead with the talented professionals in the Truckee Police Department who share a commitment to public service and excellence in serving the Truckee community. Chief Billingsley added, “It has been a long term goal to serve as Police Chief for an organization with such community commitment and a strong educational culture. I want to continue to foster meaningful engagement and an open dialogue with the people we serve. I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Chief Billingsley is a dedicated family man who enjoys surfing, coaching youth sports and spending time with his wife, three children and dog. Please help us welcome and congratulate Randy for his official selection as Truckee Police Chief. The details of his formal swearing-in will be available at a later date.

Source: Truckee Police Department