New reroute of Tahoe’s Tyrolian Trail now open

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The newly rerouted, final segment of the popular Tyrolian Downhill Trail in Incline Village, Nevada is now complete, offering mountain bikers a fun new section of technical singletrack while incorporating important environmental improvements. The new 0.75-mile trail segment was rerouted to move the lower section of the trail away from nearby residential neighborhoods and to reduce impacts on the nearby creek.

Built by the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association in partnership with the US Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and with funding support from the Tahoe Fund, the Tyrolian Reroute includes technical rock work, a 24-foot wood bridge, and a new 0.25-mile connection to the Diamond Peak Resort parking lot where the trail concludes. Previously, the final 0.5-mile of the trail ran parallel to the road.

Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund, Drew Bray, TAMBA, Nick Bauer, LTBMU Erick Walker, LTBMU Provided / First Track Productions

“The Lower Tyrolian Trail reroute promotes and expands sustainable recreation opportunities in the North Lake Tahoe region by improving trail connections and enhancing the mountain biking experience through designed features,” said Drew Bray, Executive Director for TAMBA. “We’re confident that riders are going to love this trail even more now that creative, technical features are offered from top to bottom!”

To complete the project, TAMBA staff worked alongside the LTBMU engineering team and trail crew to install the 24-foot wood foot bridge. Additionally, TAMBA’s professional trail crew, with help from volunteers, created the new trail with some rock features and the connection to the Diamond Peak parking lot.

“One of our core goals is to be a catalyst for sustainable outdoor recreation that will improve quality of experience and equity of access, while minimizing impacts on natural resources in Tahoe,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “The new improvements on this incredibly popular downhill trail will do just that thanks to the hard work of TAMBA, the Forest Service and of course the many volunteers.”

The project also had the support of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and the Incline Village General Improvement District.

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund’s Tahoe Trails Endowment and support the long-term care of the Tahoe trail network here .